Lauren London To Receive Half Of Nipsey Hussle’s $11 Million Assets On Behalf Of Son Kross

The only two beneficiaries of Nipsey Hussle’s estate are his two kids, Kross and Emani.

Late artist Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, recently submitted an accounting report, unveiling his estate's assets. The report revealed that Nipsey's two kids, Emani and Kross, are his only beneficiaries. According to him, the estate has a total of $11 million. Nearly $7 million of that is housed in various bank accounts, while the other $4 million lies in interest of various companies, a 2012 Chevy Suburban, and more.

Blacc Sam also revealed that Emani and Kross will split the assets 50/50. Kross' mother, Lauren London, will receive a share of the assets on his behalf, making her part-owner of Nipsey's various businesses. The report comes amid his estate's ongoing legal battle with Emani's mother, Tanisha Foster. Foster has been pushing to gain more rights over their daughter following the late artist's family being granted physical custody.

Lauren London Now Half-Owner Of Nipsey's Businesses

Lauren London attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Foster has previously claimed that Nipsey's family used "their financial position and influence" to gain custody of Emani. "I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life," Foster argued in her petition. "She spends the night with me often. I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child. I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.” During a court hearing in September, she was granted more visitation rights with Emani.

In the meantime, Lauren London continues to honor her late partner's legacy through various social media posts. She celebrated what would have been Nipsey's 38th birthday in August, sharing a photo of him with Instagram followers. “Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more,” she wrote. What do you think of Lauren London receiving half of the late artist's assets on behalf of their son? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

