TI Says Eminem, Andre 3000, & Nipsey Hussle All Share This One Trait

TI says that legends like Eminem, Andre 3000, and Nipsey Hussle all share one common trait. He discussed what he feels that is during an interview with B. High ATL while explaining how his collaboration with the Outkast rapper came together.

“I waited, and paid,” he began. “Andre 3000, Eminem, [and] Nipsey Hussle is the longest verses that you will ever, ever, ever […] but when they finish, they’re going to come together masterfully.”

TI & Andre 3000 Backstage In Atlanta

ATLANTA - MAY 24: Rapper T.I. and Andre 3000 of OutKast backstage at the Philips Arena on May 24, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

In the comments section of the interview, some fans took issue with TI putting Nipsey Hussle in the same group as Eminem and Andre 3000. Others adamantly came to the late rapper's defense. One argued: "Nip a [goat emoji] if you say otherwise you’re misinformed. You may not relate to his music if you don’t come from a similar background which is cool but for the majority of us who do come from that and actually understand the struggle of trying to transcend an environment where intellect is frowned upon to fulfill your true purpose….you know the impact he had and status he achieved." Another wrote: "Nipsey Hussle will forever be one of the greatest, most of y'all haters in the comments must listen to P Diddy and MC Hammer."

TI Discusses Working With Andre 3000

As for new music from TI, he recently shot down the possibility of releasing a collaborative project with Boosie Badazz. Appearing on the We In Miami podcast, earlier this month, he explained: “I feel like the time that we had allotted for it, we kind of passed by it. You know what I mean? It was ready. We got the records. But it’s so much that goes into releasing a record besides just releasing the record, and I feel like we kinda missed the window. Not saying that that window can’t present itself again. We have a very healthy relationship.”

