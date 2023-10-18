T.I. Announces End Of Music Career With Double Album Including NBA Youngboy Feature, Boosie Badazz Collab Project Might Not Drop

Legendary rapper and one of the leaders of the trap subgenre is getting ready to move on. T.I. wants to pass the torch to the next generation of artists. How he wants to do this is by going out with a big bang. It is certainly disheartening news that one of the OGs is not going to make any more music. However, T.I. has put in so much hard work for the rap community for over two decades. He deserves this send off and we congratulate him on a fantastic run.

The Atlanta, Georgia native spoke with the We In Miami podcast, according to AllHipHop. T.I. is also looking to explore other business ventures to build his career more. His last record will be a double album. Kill The King and Kiss The King will be the names of the two records. On top of that, T.I. revealed that one of the singles to promote the double LP will include a feature. NBA Youngboy will be on it, but he says that the collab will take a different approach that many fans are not going to expect.

T.I. Has Lots Of Breaking News For Fans: Watch

However, T.I. is not done there. A collaboration album with close friend Boosie Badazz was in the works. However, it seems that there is a very small chance that it ever comes out. The rapper says, "The time that we had allotted for it we kinda passed by it." He continues, though, "Not saying that the window can’t present itself again. We have a very healthy relationship." Hopefully, we get that too. But, we cannot wait for what should be an incredible send-off.

