T.I. Gives Us The First Look At Last Album With Tropical Single “VACAY” Featuring Kamo Mphela

Soon, we are going to missing one of the true pioneers of the hip-hop genre. While he might not have the global impact of Tupac, Eminem, or Jay-Z, T.I. is one of the leaders of the trap subgenre. We are in this somber mood because he recently went on the We In Miami podcast announcing his retirement from rap. Multiple reports, including AllHipHop, broke the news on October 18.

T.I. said, "It’s time to evolve beyond a career as a rapper. There are a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward." He is also moving on because he wants to pursue other avenues, especially in the business world. We said it once and we will say it again. If this is true, we wish T.I. the best in the future when it is all set and done.

Listen To "VACAY" From T.I. And Kamo Mphela

In addition to that news, he announced his final album, Kill The King. However, it will be a double LP, with the other side called, Kiss The King. T.I. has just officially started the rollout for the project, with Kiss The King starting things off. He and Kamo Mphela teamed up on a beach-party-ready single, "VACAY." You may be wondering why T.I. went this route. However, it might not be as bad as you think. See what we mean by watching the video above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new lead single from T.I. and Kamo Mphela, "VACAY?" Will this be the catchiest song off of Kiss The King? Are you looking forward to T.I.'s last album, or do you think he should keep making music after that? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around T.I., as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

When you start playin’ games, I’m the cheat code

She said I give you one shot, that’s a free throw

And if you make that, then you can keep goin’

Ignore a n****, she said I ain’t worth a acorn

I said you’re hard on her, man, and I’ma pray for him

Gumstream, F1, we in real form

