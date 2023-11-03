Glasses Malone Goes In On Drake, Claims He’s Not Hip-Hop, And Calls Him A “Colonizer”

Glasses Malone is someone who has always said exactly what he thinks. Although his comments have gotten him into trouble at times, he has always stood by his word. However, sometimes, he will get into topics that are going to be controversial based on the sheer size of the subject alone. For instance, on the Holdin' Court podcast, Malone found himself talking about Drake. Drizzy is a hot topic of debate in music and specifically, hip-hop. For some, he can't even be classified as a hip-hop artist.

While this is a position that many held about a decade ago, it isn't as widespread as it once was. However, it seems like Glasses Malone is among the few who still see things through that lens. As you can see below, Malone compared Drake to Madonna. Furthermore, he said Drake cannot be hip-hop as he is not from the streets or urban culture. “Why is it crazy that I’m telling you that Drake is Madonna, as a musician?” the artist exclaimed. “So if you’re not from street urban culture, you’re not a Hip Hop artist.”

Glasses Malone Was Not Complimentary Of Drake

He then went on to talk about Drizzy's upbringing and how that factors into his opinion. He then went so far as to call the rapper a "colonizer" in the genre. “Drake is a middle class, that grew up in a middle-class community and Jewish community. He just literally does what Madonna does," Glasses Malone said. "He literally colonizes sounds and ideas. He’s not from the culture. Just because you’re Black, doesn’t mean you’re from the culture.”

Malone's comments are going to be seen as controversial, and not everyone out there is going to agree.

