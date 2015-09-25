Glasses Malone, sometimes referred to as G Malone, hails from the rugged streets of Watts and Compton in Los Angeles. He has been putting out mixtapes since 2003 but he didn’t release his debut album until 2011, titled Beach Cruiser. The rapper has worked with many artists including Tech N9ne, supergroup Slaughterhouse, Scott Storch, Akon, Mack 10, Big Scoob, Birdman, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, and Rick Ross. His second studio album, GH2: Life Ain’t Nuthin’ But, dropped in 2015, and most notably featured a collaboration titled "Thuggin" with Kendrick Lamar.