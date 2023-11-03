J Cole Responds To Joe Budden Saying He Washed Drake On “First Person Shooter”

J. Cole wanted to set the record straight.

Alexander Cole
J Cole recently found himself on Drake's new album For All The Dogs. They were on the track "First Person Shooter" together and it proved to be a very successful track. In fact, it reached number one on the Billboard charts. However, the song got some criticism from Joe Budden, who said Drake was too passive on the track. Lil Yachty disagreed and brought up the criticism to Cole on his podcast, A Safe Place. As Cole explains, the artists themselves can set narratives and not journalists. Although, Cole does believe Budden's feud with Drake had something to do with it.

“The specific incident you’re talking about, that’s a whole different conversation,” Cole said. “But, in general, do I think the online media is a problem or do I think they’re a part of the problem? No, I don’t actually. I think music is the leader. The artists lead the conversation. [Journalists] can spin it a certain way, but ultimately we lead the conversation.” It was an interesting comment that led to more analysis. In Cole's eyes, Drake was thinking more about the song than anything else.

J Cole Speaks

“In that moment, [Drake] chose the song over the competition and what they  gonna say,” Cole explained. “And that takes a level of egolessness that’s… you’re putting your ego to the side and like, ‘Yo, I wanna make the best song.' Drake ain’t looking at it like, ‘I’ma take Cole’s f*cking’ head off at some point.’ Nah.” So there you have it, there is a reason why Cole may have gone harder than Drake on his song. That said, there is no doubt that the fans ended up winning with this collaboration.

Let us know what you thought of "First Person Shooter," in the comments section below. Was Joe Budden right to say that Drake got washed? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

