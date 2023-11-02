J. Cole Admits That He “Almost” Wishes That “First Person Shooter” Did Not Go Number One

J. Cole just knows how to bring hype to a track, even when it is not his. Over the past few years, the German-born MC has given us plenty of standout guest appearances. He has collaborated with Young Thug, Travis Scott, BIA, Benny The Butcher, and most recently, Drake. Of course, that feature placement came on Drizzy's latest studio effort, For All The Dogs. Like all projects of his, they stir up controversy with listeners debating the quality of the music.

However, the one song that everyone seems to agree is pure heat is "First Person Shooter." That is largely in part because of J. Cole's showstopping bars and overall performance. In addition, it was the first time in about a decade that he and Drake were on the same song. It did so well that it eventually topped the Billboard Hot 100, after competing with another cut from the record, "IDGAF" with Yeat.

J. Cole Confesses On Lil Yachty's Podcast

According to HipHopDX, Cole was happy that he was able to be a part of history in helping Drake tie Michael Jackson for the most number-one hits. However, he was a little unsatisfied. He explained what he meant by this on Lil Yachty's podcast, A Safe Place. "I’d almost feel better not having my first number one being off a Drake alley-oop, you know what I mean? I love Drake and I love that I’m a part of that moment with him with Michael Jackson. He goes further, "But it’s like, bruh, I’m grateful I’m a part of it, but if that other song ["IDGAF"] would’ve went number one, n****, I’m still grateful I’m a part of it."

What are your initial thoughts about J. Cole saying that he kind of wishes that "First Person Shooter" did not go number one? Do you see his side of the argument or is he being ungrateful? Is the track still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around J. Cole, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

