Drake Shares New Pic Of Michael Jackson After Tying With Him For Most No. 1s

Drake has achieved a remarkable milestone in his career by matching the legendary Michael Jackson as the male solo artist with the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This historic accomplishment was solidified with his collaboration with J. Cole, titled "First Person Shooter," a track that soared to the top of the charts. This song also marks J. Cole's first number one. The Canadian rapper's impressive feat of securing 13 No. 1 songs in the Hot 100 is a record that had remained untouched since Michael Jackson accomplished the same in 1995 with his hit "You Are Not Alone." To celebrate, Drake posted a photo of Michael Jackson on his Instagram today with the caption, "Moooood" followed by "@realcoleword." However, it wasn't just an ordinary pic of Michael. It was a meme of him sporting an OVO hoodie.

The success of Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs has played a significant role in securing his position in the charts. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Additionally, as HNHH previously reported, For all The Dogs sold a whopping 411k units. This marks Drake's biggest debut since 2021's Certified Lover Boy. Moreover, the album achieved one of the most substantial debut days for a hip-hop release in the current year on Spotify, accumulating approximately 108.7 million streams.

Read More: Drake’s 6-Year-Old Son Adonis Drops “My Man” Freestyle

Drake Shares Pic Of Michael Jackson In OVO

The significance of Drake posting the iconic Michael Jackson is because now the two are tied for the fourth-most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The esteemed record for the most No. 1 songs still belongs to The Beatles, with an impressive 20 chart-topping hits, according to Billboard. They are followed closely by Mariah Carey, who claims the second position with 19, and Rihanna with a total of 14 No. 1 songs. The album, though has been met with mixed reviews, featured a star-studded lineup of guest appearances. Some of the features 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Yeat, Bad Bunny, and more.

As Drake continues to redefine the boundaries of his musical journey and build upon his legacy, he has undoubtedly carved his name into the walls of music history. Now, he stands alongside the iconic figures who have left an indelible mark on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. People such as Michael Jackson. His unprecedented chart-topping success is a testament to his enduring talent and unwavering influence in the world of music.

Read More: Drake Reposts Tweet That Calls Out People Who Have Been Critiquing His Music

[Via]