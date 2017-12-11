billboard 100
- MusicBeyoncé Continues To Break Records, Hits Another New MilestoneBeyoncé continues to redefine the boundaries of success and influence.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureNorth West Becomes One Of The Youngest Artists To Chart On Billboard, Kim Kardashian Reacts"TALKING" debuts at number 30 on the Hot 100 chart. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWhat Is Bell Biv Devoe's Best-Selling Song?"Poison" peaked at No.1 on the Hot Black Singles chart for two weeks. By Angelique Garr
- MusicJack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Scores Him His Third Consecutive No. 1 Hit, Tyla Cracks The Top 10 With "Water"Jack is back doing mainstream numbers, while Tyla is on the rise. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBrandy's 7 Biggest Top 10 HitsKnown for her impeccable vocal range and intricate overdubbing, Brandy has her fair share of hit songs.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDrake Shares New Pic Of Michael Jackson After Tying With Him For Most No. 1sDrake is continuing to reach new heights.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop Culture"First Person Shooter" Helps Drake Tie Michael Jackson "Billboard" Hot 100 RecordHe's already got more slaps than The Beatles. Now, Champagne Papi is contending with another one of the greats – Michael Jackson.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Money Crowned "Most Dominant" Rap Label Based On Billboard Chart FiguresThe three headline artists of the label have more than 10,000 weeks on the Billboard charts.By Ben Mock
- NumbersTravis Scott's "Utopia" To Go Number One For Fourth Straight WeekTravis Scott's sales are being bolstered by Vinyl.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJack Harlow Earns Top Spot On Billboard Hot 100 With “First Class”Jack Harlow's “First Class” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.By Cole Blake
- MusicMariah Carey Passes Torch To Congratulate Lil Nas X On 17th Week At No. 1She also gave a nod to her 16-weeks No. 1 song, "One Sweet Day."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Breaks Record With 10th Week On Billboard ChartsLil Nas X joins the ranks of Drake & Bruno Mars. By Aida C.
- MusicAriana Grande Lands Her First #1 On Billboard Hot 100 With "Thank U, Next"Congratulations, Ariana!By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Three #1 Singles On The Billboard 100Cardi B celebrates another music milestone.
By Chantilly Post
- MusicJ. Cole's "KOD" Title Track Reportedly Breaks Spotify Opening Day Record"KOD" proves undeniable at the opening gates.By Devin Ch
- MusicBirdman Commemorates Nicki Minaj's All-Time ReignBirdman celebrates the one year-mark of Nicki Minaj's crowning achievement.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Ties The Beatles As Only Artists To Have At Least 20 Hot 100 Top 10s In A DecadeDrake's and The Beatles are now the only two artists to have 20+ Hot 100 top 10's in a decade.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100Drake's hits his fourth number one single on the Billboard Hot 100. By Aron A.
- MusicRihanna Earns New Billboard Milestone With N.E.R.D Single "Lemon"Riri adds another win to her list. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Sets Billboard History With Her "Motorsport" FeatureCardi B ain't going nowhere. By Chantilly Post
- MusicEd Sheeran & Beyonce's "Perfect" Take Post Malone's #1 Spot On Billboard 100Post Malone "Rockstar" reign has ended. By Aron A.