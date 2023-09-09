Young Money Crowned “Most Dominant” Rap Label Based On Billboard Chart Figures

Hip Hop All Day has crowned Young Money as the most dominant rap label, based on its artists' cumulative figures on the Billboard Hot 100. Drake leads the way with 5,770 weeks, followed by Lil Wayne at 2671. Furthermore, Nicki Minaj has 1869. Combined, the three Young Money artists have 10,310 weeks or 197.7 years on the Billboard charts.

Only three other rappers have over 2000 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 - Eminem (3029), Kanye West (2327), and Future (2019). Meanwhile, a handful of other artists join Minaj in having at least 1500 weeks on the charts. They are, Jay-Z (1942), Kendrick Lamar (1700), and Lil Baby (1573). Furthermore, Hip Hop All Day charted artists to everyone with over 1000 weeks on the chart. The rest of list is rounded out by J.Cole, Travis Scott, Tupac, Ludacris, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, T.I., and NBA YoungBoy.

Birdman Predicts Young Money Concert Would Be Huge

However, it's not the first time in recent weeks that people have testified to the power of Young Money. "So you know with Nicki and Drake, that shit about $15-20million a show," Birdman stated. "Big facts. A lot of [money on the table]. $4-5million a show. We’ve been offered about $4-5million a show. That’s without Drake and Nicki," Birdman told The 85 South Show last month. Of course, it's been over a decade since Young Money performed and the three anchors of the label have gone on to do wildly different. But where there's hope, there's a chance.

Of course, all three have major releases that either just dropped or will drop very soon. Wayne just released "Kat Food", one of several singles he's put out over the last few months. It's unclear if he's building towards an album but still, new music is always great. Meanwhile, Drake and Nicki are both building toward album releases. Drake will drop For All The Dogs very soon, at least according to Drizzy himself. Meanwhile, Nicki has Pink Friday 2 on the way later this year. With these major releases on the way, that chart dominance of Young Money will only grow.

