Nicki Minaj Congratulates Lil Wayne For His BMI Icon Award: “Genius & Leader”

“Thank you for all of the inspiring things you’ve said to me personally to make me want to go super duper hard,” the Queen dedicated to Weezy.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Wayne wasn't the only thankful person when it came to his recently-received BMI Icon Award. "Of course, thanks [to] my family," he remarked gratefully on stage as he received cheers, applause, and the music rights organization's highest honor. "My people, my Young Money family, who are family, as well. But, most importantly, it's all about the fans. So, if you are a fan or a supporter of myself, I appreciate you. Please know that I pray for you every day."

Another appreciative message related to this award, however, thanks its honoree for his hard work and impact on the game. None other than Nicki Minaj, one of the New Orleans legend's protégés, expressed her gratitude in a video. "Where do I begin?" the Queen began. "You know what, I just wanna say, I so greatly appreciate your contributions that you have made to the culture of rap. Thank you for all of the inspiring things you've said to me personally to make me want to go super duper hard. Thank you for just always being the genius you are and the leader you are."

The Queen Thanks Lil Wayne For His Legacy & Motivation

"As a legend and superstar of hip-hop, Lil Wayne is synonymous with the genre," the company stated. "He’s been part of the BMI family since 2002, and we’re proud to name him a BMI Icon in keeping with his reputation as one of the most influential artists of all time." With over twenty years under his belt, Weezy is most certainly deserving of this high honor, whether for his artistry, entrepreneurial spirit, or efforts in philanthropy. What's more is that, even with his extensive, prolific, and monumental history in mind, it's not over yet.

Moreover, Tunechi recently released the track "Kat Food," which hopefully hints at Tha Carter VI arriving soon as he had teased. Whether it ends up shaping out remains to be seen, and we know that releasing Carters is sometimes easier said than done for the 40-year-old. At least his feature game never slowed down, so there's always new Wayne to spin. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, stay posted on HNHH.

