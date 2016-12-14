bmi
- MusicNicki Minaj Congratulates Lil Wayne For His BMI Icon Award: "Genius & Leader""Thank you for all of the inspiring things you've said to me personally to make me want to go super duper hard," the Queen dedicated to Weezy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne & Ice Spice Honored By BMI With Groundbreaking AwardsWeezy was honored by NLE Choppa, Big Freedia, and more with the Icon Award, whereas the Bronx MC received the first-ever Impact Award. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBhad Bhabie Reportedly Signs $1 Million Songwriting & Publishing DealMore money in the bank for Bhad.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKendrick Lamar Has Signed A Publishing Deal With BMIKendrick Lamar has signed a long term deal with BMI publishing. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBMI Sends Trump Campaign Cease & Desist Over Rihanna Music UsageRihanna is serious about her music usage. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJanet Jackson To Be Named BMI Icon At 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop AwardsJanet Jackson joins an elite group of honorees.By Milca P.
- MusicMusic Industry Asks Trump To Tackle Music Piracy In Open LetterThe letter comes as Trump begins meetings with Silicon Valley leaders.By hnhh