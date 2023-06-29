Lil Wayne’s influence over modern-day hip-hop is vast. Now according to HipHopDx, he’s once again being honored for everything he’s contributed to the genre and music as a whole. The BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards will take place on September 6th and seek to honor rap’s 50th anniversary. “As a legend and superstar of Hip Hop, Lil Wayne is synonymous with the genre,” said BMI VP Catherine Brewton. “He’s been part of the BMI family since 2002, and we’re proud to name him a BMI Icon in keeping with his reputation as one of the most influential artists of all time.”

Lil Wayne is following in the footsteps of rappers like Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes who have received the Icon Award in the past. It’s far from the first time Wayne has been honored by BMI. Over his entire career his music has received a grand total of 52 BMI Awards. He’s also been named the BMI R&B/Hip Hop Songwriter of the Year four different times.

Lil Wayne’s Newest Honor

A few weeks ago, Lil Wayne joined New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia and Boyfriend on a new single called “El Nino.” The song ended up on Central City, Freedia’s first new album in 9 years. It’s one of a number of features he’s provided for other artists so far this year. He appeared alongside NLE Choppa on the song “AIN’T GONNA ANSWER.” He was also joined by Roddy Rich and Gucci Mane on one of the singles from DJ Drama’s newest album. Then he teamed up with will.i.am for a new song called “THE FORMULA.”

Elsewhere Lil Wayne recently reflected on his album The Carter III for its 15th birthday. The highly influential and highly successful album is still seen by many as one of the best of the 2000s. Even though Wayne claims he sometimes can’t even remember which songs are from which Carter album, fans still can. What do you think of Lil Wayne being honored with the BMI Icon Award? Let us know in the comment section below.

