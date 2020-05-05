Breaking out at the young age of sixteen, NLE Choppa emerged as one of the hottest new rappers in 2019. With his infectious single "Shotta Flow" (and the million remixes that followed), the Memphis rapper has been making major noise across the nation.

So far in his short career, Choppa has amassed over one billion total streams, which speaks to the virality of his music. He has become well-known for his energetic delivery and his fun stage performances, where he generally pulls out some goofy dance moves. His style has been compared to rappers like Youngboy Never Broke Again, earning co-signs from the likes of Birdman, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, and more.

Poised to become the next rap superstar from Memphis, NLE Choppa released his visual project Cottonwood in 2019 and allowed fans into his world.

He is the CEO of his own label No Love Entertainment, signing a distribution deal with UnitedMasters and partnering with Warner Records, proving that he has the business acumen to make it as a young entrepreneur in the rap game.