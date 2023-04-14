NLE Choppa's "Cottonwood 2" Album Is Here, Featuring Kevin Gates, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, And More - HotNewHipHop
mixtapes

NLE Choppa’s “Cottonwood 2” Album Is Here, Featuring Kevin Gates, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, And More

By Hayley Hynes
Cottonwood 2
NLE Choppa
VERY HOTTTTT
Editor rating
NOT RATED YET
Audience rating
Tags
More News