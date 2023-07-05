Despite having a breakthrough year in 2023, Sexyy Red still deals with her fair share of haters. During the BET Awards a few weeks ago she performed and proved that a lot of major names are on her side. Included among them is Nicki Minaj who cosigned her biggest hit “Pound Town” by hopping on the song’s remix “Pound Town 2.” Now she’s got another major ally in NLE Choppa. The rapper has been seeing some of the hate for Red online and came to her defense.

In a tweet posted yesterday, NLE Choppa told fans to think twice before hating. “Y’all don’t know how comments can effect someone everyday life. Keep being you @SexyyRed314_ don’t change for nobody but yourself! You know I’m supporting!” He attached a video to the tweet further explaining his distaste for haters targeting Sexyy Red. Unsurprisingly, some fans weren’t convinced. The comments are full of further debate as to whether or not Sexyy Red has done the right things to avoid the hate.

NLE Choppa Takes On Sexyy Red Haters

Y’all don’t know how comments can effect someone everyday life. Keep being you @SexyyRed314_ don’t change for nobody but yourself! You know I’m supporting ! pic.twitter.com/8M5UzybTlK — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 4, 2023

NLE Choppa drew attention to another tweet just yesterday. Amid many major artists selling their entire catalogs, Choppa argued that he could sell his for $1 billion. Many fans rushed to point out that even artists with longer and more successful discographies failed to net that much money. It also sparked debate about how and when artists should make decisions to make the sale of all their masters.

NLE Choppa has kept fans satisfied on the musical front as well. Back in April, he released his new album Cottonwood 2. The project has a stacked list of guests providing featured verses. 2Rare, Lola Brooke, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Polo G, G Herbo, Rick Ross, and more all show up in the tracklist. Shortly afterward he dropped a deluxe edition of the album which features his hit song “Slut Me Out” with Sexyy Red. What do you think of NLA Choppa taking a stand against Sexyy Red’s haters? Let us know in the comment section below.

