NLE choppa
- MusicChrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's New Music Video Dissing Blueface"Shotta Flow 7" contains a lot of shots at the California rapper, who has plenty of beef history with everyone in this headline.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNLE Choppa & Lil Mabu Get A Little Too Graphic On "Shotta Flow 7 Remix"Mabu might have outdone Choppa's already eye-raising lyrics. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAdam22 Gives NLE Choppa Some NSFW Flowers For His Recent Thirst TrapA lot of folks started immediately clowning the No Jumper host online for being so concerned with the Memphis MC's business.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentNLE Choppa Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperGet a glimpse into the remarkable net worth of NLE Choppa. Learn about his financial success and impact in the music industry.By Jake Skudder
- MusicNLE Choppa Backs Drake After Yasiin Bey Says The Canadian's Music Is Perfect For ShoppingChoppa is not here for the Drake slander. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNLE Choppa Brings Another Grizzly But Well-Written Track With "Purge On Em" Featuring DJ BOOKERNLE hits a familiar but enjoyable flow. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicScarLip & NLE Choppa Open Our First "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update Of 2024: StreamOther entries on "Fire Emoji" this week include Erick The Architect, Pooh Shiesty, Veeze, Lil Tecca, BLP KOSHER, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNLE Choppa And DJ BOOKER Bring A Murderous Sound To "Mem"NLE murders this heavy piano-key beat from Booker. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScarLip Brings On NLE Choppa For A Remix Of Her High Octane Banger "Blick"Scar and NLE make a great pair on her hit song from 2023. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesNLE Choppa And DJ BOOKER Team For A Mini Project "The Chosen Ones"NLE Choppa tries out some new cadences on this Dj Booker-produced tape. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBlueface On NLE Choppa's Boxing Match Challenge: "Finally We Got One"Blue's diss against the Memphis MC might manifest into a Vegas spectacle, and it seems like the Cali rapper is more than happy to oblige.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNLE Choppa & Blueface Celebrity Boxing Match Might Happen If Former Has His WayThings between these two continue to heat up.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSexyy Red's 2023 Features, RankedThere have been 21 Sexyy Red features this year. Which song takes the cake?By Demi Phillips
- GossipBlueface Targets NLE Choppa & DJ Akademiks On Social Media: "Welcome To The Circus"When responding to Blue, the "Off the Record" podcast host hinted that Junior is actually his son. "I'm cool [with you] being the dad that stepped up tho," Ak wrote on Twitter.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNLE Choppa Takes Pot Shots At Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, & Chrisean Rock On "Shotta Flow 7"This is the final "Shotta Flow." By Zachary Horvath
- MusicChrisean Rock Shares Her Thoughts On NLE Choppa Name-Dropping Her In A New SongShe seemed to take the joke in stride.By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralNLE Choppa Sings Chris Brown Track, Much To The Internet's AmusementDoes the "Cottonwood 2" MC have the pipes to stack up against Breezy, or are you laughing at the concept that it's even possible?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNLE Choppa Teams Up With Producers, Aarne And Imanbek, For "Ice"This landed on Aarne's most recent record. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureDDG Smacks Sukihana While Filming NLE Choppa's New Movie: Watch"Nightmare on Cottonwood" was a star-studded and hilarious affair, and this clip shows the crew and cast was having a lot of fun making it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMike Jones Responds To NLE Choppa's Call-Out Over Sample IssuesThe Houston rapper stated that Choppa hadn't shown him the respect he spoke about when it came to the business side.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesNLE Choppa Adds Another Nine New Tracks To "Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe 2.0)"This newest deluxe is 40 songs!By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNLE Choppa's Mother Shares Update On His Well-Being After Rumors He Was Missing"I never intended to scare anyone with my post nor did I expect for people to think he is missing," the rapper's mother posted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares