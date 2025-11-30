Freddie Gibbs Makes Fun Of NLE Choppa's NBA YoungBoy Diss Track

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Freddie Gibbs attends Complex's Inaugural Celebrity Golf Pro-Am, Presented by Michelob ULTRA and Powered By Lexus, on November 14, 2024 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Complex)
Freddie Gibbs is no stranger to rap beef, which makes his comments about NLE Choppa and NBA YoungBoy's feud all the more interesting.

NLE Choppa, who's now going by NLE The Great, is still seeking beef with NBA YoungBoy despite YB's general radio silence on the matter. Following the release of NLE's "Hello Revenge" diss track, though, even fellow rappers like Freddie Gibbs are reacting with less than ideal takes for NLE The Great.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Big Boss Rabbit took to his IG Story to share his amused reaction to Choppa's music video for the song, as his dance moves have caused quite the conversation online. "I don't know if bro serious but I been laughing at this s**t for 20 minutes," he wrote.

Freddie Gibbs is no stranger to rap beef, though, although his own theatrics in these situations have been more memetic than musical. Sure, he'll have a bar for DJ Akademiks, Gunna, or many others on occasion. But the real brunt of Gibbs' conflicts live on social media, such as frequent clashes with Benny The Butcher or other spats like JPEGMAFIA, Curren$y, and more. Still, even if he won't release an outright diss track against someone, there are enough subliminal bars and not-so-subtle references in his raps for fans to reach their own conclusions.

NLE Choppa NBA YoungBoy Beef

For those unaware, NLE Choppa's beef with NBA YoungBoy doesn't have a clear explanation, but tensions have rocked their fanbases for years now. The Big 2025 is what finally brought us a full-on diss track, and now we have two. The Baton Rouge spitter hasn't really responded to his Memphis rival, though. Maybe he did through some light bars dismissing a response or in a recent Instagram Live session, but nothing is super concrete.

Ironically enough, the last time that the Alfredo 2 artist laughed at either of these two artists, Freddie Gibbs mocked NBA YoungBoy instead. He was one of many others who cackled on the Internet over a presumed promotional photo for YoungBoy and Birdman's joint project.

We will see if anyone else in the rap world chimes in on this beef and its results. Sometimes, the most curious or staunch hip-hop commentary can come from the artists themselves instead of their overzealous, reactionary fans.

