NLE Choppa Puts Billboard Up For NBA YoungBoy Diss "KO" In YB's Hometown

NLE CHOPPA visits students at Cornerstone Prep Denver Elementary in Frayser on Oct. 18, 2022 in Memphis. © Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NLE Choppa, now NLE The Great, is far away from the days of wanting to reconcile with NBA YoungBoy via a collaboration.

NBA YoungBoy proudly hails from Baton Rouge, and some of his various hip-hop beefs are sadly with fellow natives with whom that regional connection just wasn't enough. However, when it comes to his current – and one-sided, at press time – beef with NLE Choppa, now known as NLE The Great, he's very much got the whole city behind him... Right?

Well, Choppa chose to obfuscate that notion in a way, as he reportedly put a billboard up in the Louisiana city promoting his new YoungBoy diss track, "KO." On it, the Memphis rapper calls him out as a negative role model, among many other jabs over a "Hit 'Em Up" rework.

Livebitez caught footage of the billboard on Instagram, which curiously changes the track's cover art from NLE holding up a dismembered head resembling the Never Broke Again boss to him holding up what seems to be a snake.

Will NBA YoungBoy respond to NLE Choppa? It seems unlikely given the ongoing success of his "MASA" tour. But then again, YB could surprise us all with a scathing response track or some other form of reply.

Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa

Who Is Mike Caren?

In addition, Livebitez caught a social media post from NLE The Great responding to botting accusations from NBA YoungBoy fans. In fact, he accused many of YoungBoy's defenders in his comments section to be bots themselves and called out music executive Mike Caren, who has worked extensively with YB.

"Tell Mike Caren Get Them Bots Out My Comments Protecting His Golden Boy lmao!" NLE Choppa wrote on his Instagram Story. "YouTube comments TRUE ENGAGEMENT. TIKTOK TRUE ENGAGEMENT!"

Caren is the founder of Artist Partner Group, with whom YoungBoy signed a five-album, $2 million deal in 2017. They presumably continue to work together closely, and we will see if anything comes of these back-and-forth botting accusations.

Elsewhere, does this beef have any more legs? Considering how much tension both artists experienced in recent years and unfulfilled pondering on reconciliation, we can't tell for sure just yet. But it seems like they will not be able to walk back from the lyrical battlefield anymore. We shall see...

NLE Choppa's Ex Seems To Call Out His Parenting After NBA YoungBoy Diss

