NLE Choppa Is Open To Working With NBA Youngboy On A Track

NLE Choppa's resume is quite impressive even though he has only been in the rap game since 2019. Most rappers have a hard time carving out a niche and fanbase for others to grasp onto. That has not been the case for Choppa. The Memphis MC has just under 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has serious hits to his name. "SLUT ME OUT," "Walk Em Down," "Shotta Flow," and countless others have millions upon millions of streams. On top of that, he has also scored some big features like Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Latto, Chief Keef, Kevin Gates, and plenty more.

Now, he wants to join NBA Youngboy in the studio for another smash hit. However, it might not be the easiest thing to do. A little while ago, NBA Youngboy was beefing with Lil Durk and dissing the deceased King Von on his album, Colors. Lil Reese then said he feels that NBA is rapping like every other rapper, in a response to DJ Akademiks' tweet. DJ went after NBA a bit saying he was on demon time. Choppa replied to Reese saying he stamps that. However, he was siding with the Reese tweet and that Von was not there to defend himself. In an article from Complex, he says, "It wasn’t ever with me picking a side. Honestly, bruh, I barely read what Lil Reese said. I just know what he was saying was siding with my boy [King] Von."

NLE Choppa Says He Wants To Work With NBA Youngboy

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In another recent radio interview with 99 Jamz (second Via below), he shut down the "beef" between him and Youngboy. The interviewer asked him if they were cool and he said yeah. She then inquired about the two collaborating and he said, "If he up for it I'm down." The Baton Rouge artist has yet to reply on NLE's wishes, but hopefully the two can come to an agreement.

