NLE Choppa Lists Reasons He’s “The Greatest”

Recently, NLE Choppa hopped online to explain to fans why he's "the greatest." He provided viewers with a long list of things he's managed to do throughout his career, flexing his countless accomplishments. The 20-year-old didn't shy away from stroking his own ego a bit, but most can agree that the success he's reached at such a young age is pretty impressive.

One accomplishment he was sure to note was "having [his] young n***as on go" with his Warner Records imprint label, No Love Entertainment. He also cited investing, the seven billion streams of his music, and starting out in the game when he was only 16. "Damn," he remarked, "When y'all gone give me my props though?"

NLE Choppa Wants To Know When He's Getting His Props

NLE Choppa is no stranger to engaging in a little self love. This summer, he dropped off his Nelly-sampling single "It's Getting Hot," and took to Twitter to celebrate its success. "I'M THE GREATEST," he wrote. "Y'ALL COUNTED ME OUT, NOW THEY LOST COUNT. I DO THIS TIME AND TIME AGAIN, HIT AFTER HIT, SONG AFTER SONG. DON'T PLAY WITH ME. [BETTER] NOT EVER TRY AGAIN, SHOW 'EM MY STREAMS MAMAMMMMAAA #ItsGettingHot."

Though the track got mixed reviews from listeners, it appeared to give the Memphis-born performer a huge ego boost. He even got to team up with Nelly at the VMAs earlier this month to perform a medley of his track and Nelly's original, "Hot In Herre." On the carpet, NLE Choppa revealed how the performance came about. “It just simply came about by reaching out to him and just asking. And this was one of the moments he was waiting for — to have with me and we did and we shared the stage and we graced it,” he explained. What do you think of NLE Choppa's long list of accomplishments? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on NLE Choppa.

