NLE Choppa Promises He Will Have The Next #1 Rap Song

As of earlier this week, it’s officially been an entire year without a rap song hitting number one. Last year, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at the top spot and spent one week there. In the entire 365 days following a rap song has failed to reach the same chart successes. Two have come close with both Drake’s “Search & Rescue” and Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life” both peaking at number 2. Technically, there has been a rapper at the top spot in 2023, just not a rap song. Latto gave a guest verse to BTS member and K-Pop superstar Jung Kook on his song “Seven” which debuted at the number one spot in its first week.

One artist is pretty sure that he can step up and end the very long drought. NLE Choppa is taking the burden upon himself to become the next rapper to hit number one. “Bet lemme change that rq,” he responded in a quote tweet to a post about the long lack of chart toppers. It would be a pretty impressive boost for the rapper to soar all the way up to number one given that he’s never had a song inside the top 20 before. His biggest hit to date is “SLUT ME OUT” which made a sustained climb all the way up to its peak at number 28.

NLE Choppa Coming For The Number One Spot

Bet lemme change that rq https://t.co/sFfCWFpRUG — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) August 22, 2023

The Billboard 200 had also been completely dry of rap albums at the top of the chart for almost the entire first half of the year. Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape finally broke the streak and was quickly followed by Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. UTOPIA didn’t just hit the top spot but has stuck there, aiming for a full month at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 this week.

The best chance NLE Choppa has to break the streak before anyone else does it likely his newest single. The track “Bonjour” is a collaboration with Gambi that he released last week. What do you think of NLE Choppa aiming for a number one hit on the Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

