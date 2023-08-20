NLE Choppa Hops On NPC TikTok Trend

NLE Choppa recently joined in on a new viral TikTok trend, which sees users going live to act like NPCs. While other users send them gifts on the platform, they’ll give repetitive responses as non-playable characters would in a video game. User PinkyDoll originally started the trend, and has since managed to make some serious cash from her live streams. Many others have now hopped on the trend, looking to get a piece of the NPC pie.

In the clip, the 20-year-old rapper urges fans to keep sending him things while he hilariously responds as an NPC. Viewers follow his lead, gifting him with several heart stickers, putting elephant ears and a trunk on him, and more. Though viewers of the original live stream appear to be on board, some commenters on a repost by Hollywood Unlocked are as confused as ever. “What is going on here?” one user wonders. “This generation just weird,” another says.

Read More: NLE Choppa And Gambi Unite For “Bonjour” Single

NPC Choppa

With that being said, several others find the bizarre clip to be entertaining. Many note that it’s likely NLE Choppa managed to make a good amount of money, and it’s clear that he doesn’t really mind acting goofy online. After all, he does have kids to feed, just recently welcoming a baby boy with Marissa Da’Nae. Da’Nae gave birth last week, and NLE choppa shared the news on social media shortly after. He joked around in the various clips he shared, celebrating the arrival of their son ChoZen Wone.

“She Was In Pain So I Had To Be A Comedian,” he captioned the clips. He called his son “The Best Gift God Has Given This Year,” going on to explain the newborn’s name. “Chozen Wone,” he explained. “ZEN- Zenful Energy From The Divine, Won- he already won at life, One- the chosen one. Da’Shun- My middle name Lashun, Marissa’s Is Da’Nae.” He continued, “His name unique to us all that really matter but it’s a reason why his name is that way. We come out the womb different!”

Read More: NLE Choppa Welcomes New Son Chozen Wone

[Via]