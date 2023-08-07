NLE Choppa Roasted For Feet Pic On Instagram

NLE Choppa is being roasted on social media for sharing a picture of his bare feet on Instagram. After showing his fans a photo with Kai Cenat, a video of himself performing on stage, and more, he concluded the post with a random picture of his foot.

“For My 12Th Birthday I Turned 13, I Promise,” Choppa captioned the post. Fans were not happy with the inclusion of the foot picture. One commented: “Bro what happened to you u just be dropping feet or meat pics instead of music.” Another added: “If it’s not half naked pics it’s feet pics he must be stopped.” One more asked: “Choppa you my favorite rapper but bro yo feet so long.”

NLE Choppa Performs With 50 Cent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: NLE Choppa and 50 Cent perform onstage during the ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

It’s far from the first time NLE Choppa has caused a stir on social media. Last month, he faced criticism online for his music video for “It’s Getting Hot,” which flips Nelly’s 2002 hit, “Hot in Herre.” When fans labeled it one of the worst songs of the year, he replied on Twitter: “Gotta listen to the whole song first to even give an opinion. This only a few seconds of the song lol [wink emoji].” Check out Choppa’s latest controversy on Instagram below.

NLE Choppa Shows Off His Feet On IG

In addition to defending himself online, Choppa has also made headlines for standing up for his fellow artists as well. He recently came to the defense of Sexxy Red as fans have ridiculed her. “Man, I keep seeing the hate that ya’ll have on my girl Sexyy Red,” he said in a video on Twitter. “I’m just a real supporter, a real fan, I love her energy and I love her music personally. Man, ya’ll need to stop doing people like that, treating people like that. Ya’ll not gone always hear something that ya’ll accustomed to or use to. Ya’ll need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious to shit that you can have fun to.”

