NLE Choppa And Gambi Unite For “Bonjour” Single

NLE Choppa has worked with the top dogs in the current rap game. Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and so many others. Furthermore, he is on fire from his song “It’s Getting Hot,” a tribute to Nelly’s smash hit “Hot In Herre.” Choppa committed so much to the song by even shaving his hair down, donning the headband and the white strip on his face, and including the fading in and out from the music video. Of course, he sampled the song as well which made for a cool moment.

This time around he joined up with a bubbling talent in France, Gambi, for a new track. It’s titled “Bonjour” as an obvious nod to Gambi’s country. The 21-year-old was born in Paris and has only worked with a handful of other artists in his career. However, he has some serious hits such as, “POPOPOP” and “PETETE” that have well over 198 million streams combined. Now, he might have another gem with “Bonjour.”

NLE Choppa And Gambi Bring The Energy

The track features insane energy and slick flows from both NLE and Gambi. It is a thumping but simple beat with trumpet samples, which add so much to the song’s contagiousness. You can find NLE putting on for Gambi as the two rap in French on the chorus before he performs his verse. The song is sure to blow up in the coming days with over 200,000 views in its first 24 hours.

Quotable Lyrics:

Break a 99 for you many men

In a minivan hit the block and your many men

Spin like a ceiling fan

We gone make him ta ta ta ta ta tap dance

There is no cap, cap, cap, cap, cap

