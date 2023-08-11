NLE Choppa Songs: His 7 Best Collabs

With five studio albums, multiple songs, and numerous remixes, NLE Choppa has been on a roll since his viral moment in 2019. One of Hip Hop’s rising stars, he broke into the mainstream after releasing his single, “Shotta Flow.” The 20-year-old rapper and songwriter has since then gained significant attention and popularity. The Memphis native’s consistency has helped him experience a rapid ascent to fame, with songs like the aforementioned “Shotta Flow”, as well as “Capo” and “SLUT ME OUT,” pushing him further and further into the mainstream.

The former XXL Freshman is living up to his perceived success. Over the years, the young rapper has worked with various different artists, collaborating on fire tracks. NLE Choppa has built an impressive discography, and interestingly enough, some of his best songs are collabs.

“Shotta Flow Remix” feat. Blueface (2019)

At just 16, NLE Choppa released his first hit single, “Shotta Flow,” in January 2019. The remix, featuring rapper Blueface, followed in June of the same year. While the original song was already a banger, listeners get to experience the two rappers’ artistic chemistry on the remix. NLE Choppa and Blueface match each other’s flow on the energetic track. Both rappers delivered sick flows effortlessly, with an abundance of lyrical braggadocio.

One of the songs on the rapper’s third studio album Top Shotta, NLE Choppa is assisted on this song by Lil Baby. The lyrics of “Narrow Road” touch on themes of perseverance, street life, and personal growth as Choppa reflects on his life, challenges, and struggles. After an impressive performance by Choppa on the first two verses and the catchy chorus, Lil Baby smoothly comes in. As expected, he also delivers a stellar verse, perfectly complementing NLE Choppa’s. The collaboration with Lil Baby adds an extra layer of dynamic energy to this track. Furthermore, the production is sleek, driven by trap drums, a heavy bass, and a wavy synth piano. “Narrow Road” is a standout track from Top Shotta and one of NLE Choppa’s best collaborations to date.

“Walk Em Down” feat. Roddy Ricch (2020)

“Walk Em Down” is another leading song from Top Shotta, and NLE Choppa is assisted by Roddy Ricch on this one. The song’s catchy melody and memorable hook helped it gain popularity soon after the album’s release. Roddy Ricch provides a refreshing contrast on the song, balancing Choppa’s energetic delivery with his melodic style. The two take turns dropping cold bars, rapping about their experiences in the streets, confronting their adversaries, and also displaying their confidence and dominance.

“AIN’T GONNA ANSWER” feat. Lil Wayne (2023)

NLE Choppa has dropped a handful of songs in 2023 so far. However, his collab with rap maestro Lil Wayne is unironically one of the hardest of the bunch. It is the seventh single on his latest studio album, Cottonwood 2, and one of its standout tracks. On “AIN’T GONNA ANSWER,” Wayne and Choppa effortlessly ride the bouncy beat, delivering fast-paced rhymes. The song contains a sample of Birdman and Lil Wayne’s “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy,” put to good use in the chorus where Choppa interpolates the song’s refrain.

“Self Esteem” – Lambo4oe feat. NLE Choppa (2023)

“Self Esteem” by rapper and singer Lambo4oe was initially released in 2021. The following year, the artist dropped several remixes featuring various artists, but the version with NLE Choppa is arguably the best. On this track, Lambo4oe and NLE Choppa successfully blend hip-hop with R&B, creating a great song. The lush production, combined with Lambo4oe’s smooth vocals on the hook and Choppa’s melodic and punchy lines, complement each other beautifully. On the track, Choppa keeps his delivery lighter than usual, showcasing a restraint he does not display on most of his other songs, and it is exactly what the song needs. The two artists exhibit great artistic chemistry, and while this track is criminally underrated, but it’s definitely one of Choppa’s best collabs.

“DO IT AGAIN” feat. 2Rare (2023)

Cottonwood 2 contains a good number of collabs, but this up-tempo track featuring rapper 2Rare is definitely a standout. Backed up by its energetic production, the added, iconic sample of Rose Royce’s “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” punctuates the beat. The offering is a very exciting song and an undeniable bop making waves. Furthermore, as expected, Choppa and 2Rare deliver, each supplying dope verses over the catchy beat.

“Angel Pt. 1” With Jimin Of BTS, JVKE, Muni Long, & Kodak Black (2023)

“Angel Pt.1,” released on May 18, 2023, is a single from the Fast X movie soundtrack. It is also NLE Choppa’s most ambitious song to date. Blending with multiple artists of different genres and styles is no easy feat. Yet, he delivers a memorable performance on a great song. Each artist on this song gave an impressive performance, but even more remarkable is how complementary their contributions are to each other, despite the number of artists on the track and how different their styles are.

