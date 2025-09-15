NLE Choppa is facing some hefty allegations from ex-partner and mother of his two kids, Marissa Da'Nae. The social media and reality TV star, went on a tirade on X, alleging that the Memphis rapper is trying to take her to court to acquire full custody of their now two-year-old son, ChoZen Wone.

What's more though, is that the hitmaker allegedly "barely sees" him. In Marissa's first of six tweets caught by The Neighborhood Talk, expresses how dumbfounded she is by this alleged situation.

"I can't believe this b*tch is taking me to court about a child he doesn't even call lmao," she begins. "I get so angry just thinking bout this sh*t. B*tch can't even tell a mf when's the last time ChoZen been to the doctor. I tell you what. ChoZen's birthday was a month ago. This b*tch has only called once."

Later into her accusatory rant, Marissa Da'Nae further details just how little NLE Choppa allegedly communicates with ChoZen. "This b*tch can't even fill up all 20 Instagram slides of different occasions when he saw ChoZen."

She continues, accusing him of being upset that she's doing better without him. "N**** don't even know what ChoZen did last week. You ever met a n**** get mad because his bms got cool without him? He was lying to both of us trying to make it seem like both of us was crazy and delusional. Real deal got mad cause we is cool."

NLE Choppa Marissa Da'Nae Relationship

Towards the end of her flurry of posts, a fan asked Marissa what NLE is allegedly taking her to court over. She replied, "Yeah trying to take me to court for a child he barely see."

Maybe the most shocking allegation of all is found in this tweet. "A child he had fasting at 1 year old. Saying a child didn't need to eat 3 times a day. Kids come home starving."

Overall, if this is really the case, Marissa is ready to go do anything secure full custody. She concluded, "Just call me "CRASH OUT" behind my son."

Her expressing such anger is nothing new, though. It's been a rocky relationship since her and NLE were linked in 2021.