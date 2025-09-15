NLE Choppa Accused Of Starving 1-Year-Old Son Amid Fiery Custody Battle

BY Zachary Horvath 373 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Memphis rapper Bryson Potts, known as NLE Choppa, smiles as he waits to read his first book “Cricket Stop Cricking” for preschool children at Porter-Leath Early Childhood Academy in South Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Marissa Da'Nae went ballistic on NLE Choppa, accusing him of fighting for custody of their son who he allegedly barely sees.

NLE Choppa is facing some hefty allegations from ex-partner and mother of his two kids, Marissa Da'Nae. The social media and reality TV star, went on a tirade on X, alleging that the Memphis rapper is trying to take her to court to acquire full custody of their now two-year-old son, ChoZen Wone.

What's more though, is that the hitmaker allegedly "barely sees" him. In Marissa's first of six tweets caught by The Neighborhood Talk, expresses how dumbfounded she is by this alleged situation.

"I can't believe this b*tch is taking me to court about a child he doesn't even call lmao," she begins. "I get so angry just thinking bout this sh*t. B*tch can't even tell a mf when's the last time ChoZen been to the doctor. I tell you what. ChoZen's birthday was a month ago. This b*tch has only called once."

Later into her accusatory rant, Marissa Da'Nae further details just how little NLE Choppa allegedly communicates with ChoZen. "This b*tch can't even fill up all 20 Instagram slides of different occasions when he saw ChoZen."

She continues, accusing him of being upset that she's doing better without him. "N**** don't even know what ChoZen did last week. You ever met a n**** get mad because his bms got cool without him? He was lying to both of us trying to make it seem like both of us was crazy and delusional. Real deal got mad cause we is cool."

Read More: "Iceman" Episode 3: Drake’s Empire, Hollow Hits & That Yeat Feature

NLE Choppa Marissa Da'Nae Relationship

Towards the end of her flurry of posts, a fan asked Marissa what NLE is allegedly taking her to court over. She replied, "Yeah trying to take me to court for a child he barely see."

Maybe the most shocking allegation of all is found in this tweet. "A child he had fasting at 1 year old. Saying a child didn't need to eat 3 times a day. Kids come home starving."

Overall, if this is really the case, Marissa is ready to go do anything secure full custody. She concluded, "Just call me "CRASH OUT" behind my son."

Her expressing such anger is nothing new, though. It's been a rocky relationship since her and NLE were linked in 2021.

In fact, in May during a Baddies premiere event, she was asked about their coparenting dynamic. To put it simply, it's not great. "You want my honest answer? I don't give a rat's a*s, I don't give a rat's a*s. I want him and his light away from me. Being underneath his light, I got on Baddies to try to re-expose myself. 'Cause being under somebody's light, you don't like that. I wish him the best, but he can really just f*ck off," she said at the time.

Read More: Air Jordan Colorways: Ranking The Top 15 Of The 2000s

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Marissa DaNae NLE Choppa Leave Coparenting Drama Hip Hop News Relationships Marissa Da'Nae Tells NLE Choppa To Leave Her Alone Amid Coparenting Drama 2.0K
Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 3 Relationships NLE Choppa's Baby Momma Puts IG Live In Charge Of Watching Her Child 1.7K
iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party Pop Culture NLE Choppa Welcomes New Son Chozen Wone 2.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
Comments 0