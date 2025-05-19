Marissa Da'Nae has a complicated relationship history, welcoming two children with NLE Choppa amid a rocky romance. They eventually split and have maintained a coparenting relationship ever since.

Still, this new bond has a lot of issues, especially relating to the public reveal and drama behind their son ChoZen. The Shade Room caught a clip of Da'Nae at a Baddies series premiere event. During it, she answered a question from Always Relevant TV about where their coparenting relationship stands.

"You want my honest answer?" "I don't give a rat's a**, I don't give a rat's a**. I want him and his light away from me. Being underneath his light, I got on Baddies to try to re-expose myself. 'Cause being under somebody's light, you don't like that. I wish him the best, but he can really just f**k off."

After previous rants against the father of the model and entrepreneur's children, Da'Nae had apologized for coming off strongly. We will see if this is a similar situation. Nevertheless, it's important to verbalize these emotions, no matter how hard or complex it might be.

Marissa Da'Nae Apology

That's also something that NLE Choppa proved to Marissa Da'Nae in his apology to her for his mistakes in their relationship. She seemed to take issue with how he presented their second child and her pregnancy to the world, in addition to allegedly not being as present as he should have been.

"Dear @mxrvssa, I apologize for letting a narrative be ran, my apologies for letting a misconception be conceived, my apologies for not acting in defense to things I should’ve cleared up!" Choppa wrote on social media. He also included apologies in his new song "Crescent Moon," which this message was also promoting.