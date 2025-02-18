NLE Choppa Switches It Up With Somber New Single "Crescent Moon"

NLE Choppa has established a very specific brand for himself. The rapper is best known for his sexually explicit party anthems. He has three "Slut Me Out" songs and counting, after all. NLE Choppa is not the one dimensional artist that casual fans may think, though. The rapper has the ability to change things up and delve into more serious and emotional subject matter in song. Case in point, Choppa's new single, "Crescent Moon."

"Crescent Moon" is every bit as moody and evocative as its title suggests. The song sees NLE Choppa wax poetic about romance and the mistakes he's made. The beat is sparse and catchy, relying primarily on a vocal sample for the chorus. Choppa's bars take center stage, though. He takes ownership for the relationships that fell apart due to his immaturity and desire to make it big. "Manipulator, misogynistic, narcissistic," he raps. "I'm put in that statistic, but wasn't my intentions. Life came at a baby boy so fast. I was sixteen with the world in my hands." An unexpected change up, but a welcome one nonetheless.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: NLE Choppa Showcases Maturity With Candid Apology To The Mother Of His Son

NLE Choppa Talks Romance On Reflective New Single

Quotable Lyrics: