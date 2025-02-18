NLE Choppa Switches It Up With Somber New Single "Crescent Moon"

BY Elias Andrews
The rapper is back.

NLE Choppa has established a very specific brand for himself. The rapper is best known for his sexually explicit party anthems. He has three "Slut Me Out" songs and counting, after all. NLE Choppa is not the one dimensional artist that casual fans may think, though. The rapper has the ability to change things up and delve into more serious and emotional subject matter in song. Case in point, Choppa's new single, "Crescent Moon."

"Crescent Moon" is every bit as moody and evocative as its title suggests. The song sees NLE Choppa wax poetic about romance and the mistakes he's made. The beat is sparse and catchy, relying primarily on a vocal sample for the chorus. Choppa's bars take center stage, though. He takes ownership for the relationships that fell apart due to his immaturity and desire to make it big. "Manipulator, misogynistic, narcissistic," he raps. "I'm put in that statistic, but wasn't my intentions. Life came at a baby boy so fast. I was sixteen with the world in my hands." An unexpected change up, but a welcome one nonetheless.

NLE Choppa Talks Romance On Reflective New Single

Quotable Lyrics:

Bloomеd a lil' late, but pray for divine timin'
But by that time, damage already done
A jail of hurt, wish that I can pay the bond
Resent me now, after you is where I run

