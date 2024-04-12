NLE Choppa Takes Absurdity To New Heights With NSFW Single "SLUT ME OUT 2"

There have been a few rappers lately that have been unapologetic in their music when it comes to their sexuality. One of those is energetic Memphis, Tennessee MC NLE Choppa. Last year, we saw the still 21-year-old dropped songs like "College Girls," "IT'S GETTING HOT," a remix of Nelly's classic, and "SLUT ME OUT." The latter of those now has a sequel, as NLE Choppa has decided to drop "SLUT ME OUT 2."

This original version landed on his 2023 project Cottonwood 2, which saw its release nearly a year ago to the day, April 14. In that fairly short period, the sexually-charged song has surprisingly racked up over 322 million streams. To be fair though, it does have a fire beat and Choppa does bring some creative flows and an animated performance. For this next installment, NLE somehow turns things up a notch on "SLUT ME OUT 2."

Listen To "SLUT ME OUT 2" By NLE Choppa

It is truly impossible to include all of the absurdly funny lyrics but here is a small sample of them. "If I was a bad b****, I'd wanna hump me too, hmm (No Diddy) / I'd wanna trap me too, hmm (No Diddy) / Nothin' freaky that I wouldn't do to me (No Diddy)." The reference to all of the jokes surrounding the rapper's plethora of legal issues is far from the most hilarious bars on the song. To hear them for yourself, click the link at your own discretion above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "SLUT ME OUT 2" by NLE Choppa? Is this the better track that its predecessor, why or why not? Do you like NLE rapping about these kind of topics? Does he have an album coming soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NLE Choppa. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Squirt in my eye 'til I cry, b****

Sit on my face (Come here), suffocate me 'til I—, uh

Suffocate me 'till I die, b**** (Damn)

In my head, I'm f***ed up

Suck on my Glock 'til it bust (Bop)

Suck on my balls, a must (Bop, bop)

