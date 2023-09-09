NLE Choppa Claims “College Girls” Have More Fun On His Latest Single

NLE Choppa's controversial nature is one of the reasons why he is a popular name in the current hip-hop landscape. His most recent solo single, "It's Getting Hot," paid a fairly standard homage to Nelly's classic party tune, "Hot In Herre." That track came out at the end of July and it sparked a lot of people to debate whether the song was indeed, hot. For many, it was not raising the temperature, but Choppa is back to try and fix the heat he has been receiving. His newest effort, "College Girls" already has some people buzzing about it.

The reason for that is Choppa went to his Twitter to post about the meaning of the song. In his message below to his followers, he believes girls attending university know how to have a good time. Besides, he has experienced it before, "College girls have mooo fun. I know from experience [three partying face emojis]." That was sent without much context at all, until about three hours later he shared the cover art for "College Girls."

Listen To "College Girls" From NLE Choppa

RapTV confirmed this on their Instagram page saying that the track's inspiration stems from Choppa's threes*** he had with college girls. Apparently, according to the lyrics it seems these girls could have been attending Duke University and its biggest rival North Carolina. The cover art for the single may look to include the Polaroid pictures he references in the first verse with the girls he was messing around with. It is sure to get more listeners talking about it but, hopefully its positive reviews for Choppa.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "College Girls," from NLE Choppa? Is this a direction you like to see the rapper go in? What do you think about him making a song about this experience?

Quotable Lyrics:

Chapel Hill to Durham, I put my work down

At the Duke and UNC game

Armando had a double, double

Off the court I had double-trouble

I had two h***, we both stat sheet stuffers

