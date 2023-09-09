SZA’s “SOS” Deluxe Coming This Fall With 7+ New Songs, Ice Spice & Saweetie Attend NYC Show

There was a lengthy span of time between the arrival of SZA's debut album, Ctrl, and her sophomore effort, SOS. Nevertheless, the black-haired beauty ensured that the result was well worth the wait when it hit DSPs in late 2022. In the time since then, she's mostly been busy touring her record-breaking LP and supporting other artists like Drake and Beyonce amid their ongoing cross-country ventures. On Friday (September 8), SZA took over the stage in New York City, where she had some seriously exciting surprises in store for her audience.

Perhaps the biggest news of the evening is the R&B songbird's confirmation that her SOS will be receiving a deluxe edition before the year is up. While she didn't provide an exact date, SZA did say that LANA will arrive sometime this fall. The 33-year-old also revealed that she'll have 7-10 new songs for us, though it's unclear if she plans to bring any guest features on board. The original cut of her last album found her connecting with Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and frequent collaborator (as well as rumoured lover) Travis Scott.

SZA Says SOS Deluxe is OTW

Seeing as it's currently New York Fashion Week, countless celebrities are presently in the Big Apple, attending lavish parties and mingling with their contemporaries. Two rap divas who found themselves at SZA's concert last night were Ice Spice and Saweetie, both of whom looked as stylish as ever in their vibrantly coloured outfits.

As TMZ reports, when the "Drew Barrymore" hitmaker found out that Spice was in the building, she was more than excited to bring her out on stage. The crowd obviously went wild for the redhead and even got to watch her snap a selfie with SZA.

Ice Spice and Saweetie Step Out in Support of the TDE Superstar

Seeing as Saweetie and Ice Spice supported her in NYC when she shared the news, it's possible they could make appearances on the SOS deluxe cut, though nothing has been confirmed by the TDE artist at this time. Are there any artists you'd like to hear SZA collaborate with on her upcoming LANA project? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

