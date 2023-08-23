Ice Spice Is “Showin’ Her Panty” In New Mirror Selfie

Ice Spice recently hopped on Instagram to unveil a new selfie. The performer poses propped up on a bathroom sink, showcasing a bright pink g-string. Fittingly, she captioned the sultry snap “she a baddie she showin ha panty,” quoting her song “Deli.” As expected, her comments section was quickly flooded with users noting that she’s “the baddest.” Several others took the opportunity to fill in more lines from the track.

It’s clear that the Bronx rapper is living her best life amid her success. Just recently, she added a new feat to her list of accomplishments. Today, it was reported that her collaboration with Nicki Minaj for the Barbie movie, “Barbie World,” snagged the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. With that being said, the New York native also frequently captures the public’s attention for her striking beauty, never shying away from a thirst trap. Recently, it became clear that the performer got it from her mama, when a clip of her went viral on social media. The proud mother was seen vibing out to “Deli” in the car, sending users on a hunt for her socials.

Ice Spice’s Mirror Selfie

Billboard also recently honored the 23-year-old artist’s work, naming her the 2023 R&B/hip-hop Rookie Of The Year. She accepted the award at the Novo in LA earlier this month, but her acceptance speech managed to leave fans speculating. “And my fans, thank you to my fans,” she closed her acceptance speech, “Period.” Some thought the comment was a nod to a viral snippet of Latto’s acceptance speech at this year’s BET Awards, which quickly became a popular TikTok sound. The duo appear to have some ongoing problems with each other, though the reference seemed playful.

Following it’s release, “Deli” quickly became a fan-favorite, with fans eagerly-anticipating the drop of an accompanying music video. Their prayers were answered last month, but the video didn’t arrive without a bit of controversy. Viewers noted that it features an underage TikTok star, and many felt as though her dance moves weren’t age appropriate. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Ice Spice.

