Ice Spice’s “Like..? (Deluxe)” Appears To Diss Latto More Than Once

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have long had one of the biggest rivalries in the female rap world, but it seems that Ice Spice and Latto may be gearing up to take over their thrones. Over the past few months, the tension between the latter duo has been heating up, with the 23-year-old recently appearing to take aim at Latto on Twitter for taking inspiration from her style. “I h8 a b**ch wit no identity,” Spice wrote at the time after liking a fan account’s post calling out the 777 hitmaker for “copying” her contemporary.

At the time, Latto didn’t seem too phased by all the drama. Instead, she’s been focusing her efforts on filming twerking videos to promote her own “Put It On Da Floor” single, as well as Cardi’s “Point Me 2” verse. Spice has also been busy working on new music for the masses, spending the past week filming her “Deli” music video in New York. Hip-hop heads were excited enough for that, but the fashionista managed to outdo herself by sharing the full deluxe cut of her Like..? EP on Friday (July 21).

Ice Spice Returns with Like..? (Deluxe)

The new arrival includes four new songs, two of which appear to take aim at Latto, as HipHopDX reports. “Now she all on the floor when I kick in the door / How you mad I do less ’cause you gotta do more?” Spice ponders on the opening song, “How High?”

Later, on “Butterfly Ku,” she once again name-drops one of Latto’s most recent hits. “Where she at? On the floor / She gettin’ money, but I’m gettin’ more,” are among the short song’s catchy lyrics. The Atlanta-based rhymer doesn’t seem to have responded to Spice yet, but knowing her, she won’t hold back when it comes time for them to address their drama.

Bronx Baddie Seemingly Shades Latto, Again

Learn the lyrics to Ice Spice’s “How High?” and “Butterfly Ku” in the videos above and below. Which of the rising star’s new additions to Like..? is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for any updates on her rumoured beef with Latto.

