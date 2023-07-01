Ice Spice Drops Off Four New Tracks On “Like..?” Deluxe

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world right now. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the success of her song “Munch.” This became a huge smash hit, and now, she is on the Barbie soundtrack. Although some people are not fond of her style, there are plenty of others who adore her. She has built quite the lane for herself, and it has been fun to watch the come up. At the end of the day, she is just someone who is incredibly easy to root for, which definitely helps her case.

A few months ago, she dropped a six-song EP called Like..? Not long after this, she came through with a remix of the song “Princess Diana” which was eventually added to the project’s tracklist. Subsequently, Ice Spice immediately got back into the studio as she wanted to prove to the world that she isn’t a one-hit wonder. Earlier in the week, she revealed that a deluxe version of Like..? was on the way. On Friday morning, that album was released to the masses.

Ice Spice Is Back

This new album contains four new tracks. At the top of the tracklist, we get three songs. From there, we get a bonus song at the end called “On The Radar.” On some of these songs, we get a very noticeable shift in sound, which is always nice to see. Ice Spice is looking to experiment here, which shows that she wants to grow as an artist. There are no extra features here, but she doesn’t need any. If Ice Spice has proven anything, it is that she can, indeed, carry a song on her own.

