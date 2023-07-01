Ice Spice Started Crying After First Meeting Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice reflects on the first time she met Nicki Minaj.

Earlier today, Apple Music 1 released a new interview between Ice Spice and Zane Lowe. The pair cover a number of topics including her interactions with a number of other celebrities. During the interview, Ice Spice mentions that she views Drake as her mentor. She clarified that she’s reached out to him for career advice and it seems to be working. Another artist they talked about is Nicki Minaj, who Spice has already collaborated with twice. The pair have notched two top-ten hits with Nicki’s “Princess Diana” remix and their collaboration “Barbie World” from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

In the interview, Ice Spice opened up on what it felt like meeting Nicki Minaj for the first time. She explained how she started crying after Nicki came up to her for a hug. She also described it as a “full-circle moment” as she had been a longtime fan of the “Chun-Li” rapper. She ends the exchange by saying that a younger version of herself would be “screaming” that she got to meet Nicki. Clearly, the pair got along well as they’ve already got two collaborations under their belt likely with more coming soon.

Ice Spice Remembers Meeting Nicki Minaj

Earlier today, Ice Spice announced that she’s releasing a deluxe edition of her Like..? EP. The project will bring 4 brand new Ice Spice songs to fans and they won’t have to wait long. The project’s deluxe version will drop this Friday, July 21st. It’s welcome news for fans after the singer had been promising a deluxe edition all year. The project originally featured early hits from the singer like “Munch” and “In Ha Mood.” It also featured “Princess Diana” which went on to be a top 10 hit when Nicki Minaj joined for a remix.

That may not be the only music Ice Spice has coming soon. Last week she showed up on Opium rapper Ken Carson’s Instagram story. The picture caused fans to speculate about whether or not the two could be working on new music together. What do you think of Ice Spice crying the first time she met Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

