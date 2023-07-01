At this point, it is impossible to truly overstate how much Ice Spice has already done in her young career. Although the artist certainly has her fair share of haters, she remains beloved by the general listener. Overall, she has a great personality and isn’t shy to show it to people. Moreover, she has appeared on some massive songs, such as “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj. Needless to say, this is Ice Spice’s time to shine, and she is taking full advantage. For now, it is safe to say she isn’t going anywhere.

Another artist who has been making big moves, albeit in a completely separate lane, is Ken Carson. Carson is part of Playboi Carti’s Opium label and will be part of the Antagonist Tour. Moreover, he is reportedly going to be releasing a new album very soon. Fans are very excited for this new music, and understandably so. Carson is an exciting young artist, and his sound is perfect for the Opium brand. However, now it seems like he may be cooking up an unlikely collaboration with Ice Spice.

Ice Spice x Ken Carson

In the Instagram post above, you can find Ice Spice doing the “X” sign with her arms. Of course, she has done this quite a bit in her music before. However, this time around, Ken Carson reposted the photo on his Instagram story. Furthermore, the X sign is actually a key part of his aesthetic. Consequently, many fans believe that a new collaboration is, indeed, on the horizon. This would be absolutely massive, and fans are very interested to see it come to fruition, even if the styles are completely different.

The Ice Spice x Ken Carson collaboration remains unconfirmed at this point. Hopefully, it ends up coming to fruition. Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

