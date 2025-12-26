We Now Know Why Playboi Carti's "BABY BOI" Didn't Come Out This Year

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 28 Views
Why Playboi Carti BABY BOI Didnt Come Out This Year Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
According to alleged insider reports, Playboi Carti's next album "BABY BOI" was supposed to come out before his "Antagonist" tour with Opium.

Playboi Carti is notorious for not dropping his albums "on time," something that he may have inherited from a certain AWGE-repping mentor. Jokes aside (we love you, Rocky), some new reports have hinted at the possible explanation for why BABY BOI, the album he's been teasing incessantly in the wake of his 2025 comeback LP MUSIC, didn't end up dropping this year.

Twitter user @PopAlr_, a supposed industry insider who has reportedly preluded big Carti moments before, took to the social media platform on Friday afternoon (December 26) to make a very interesting claim about this album. "Since the year’s almost over, BABY BOI had a release planned for before the Antagonist Tour but it didn't happen due to clearance issues," Pop claimed. For those unaware, the "Antagonist" tour with the rest of Opium took place from October 3 to December 1 of this year.

Of course, take this information and claim with a grain of salt, as we don't have official confirmation on this from the Atlanta artist himself or his team. Still, it would certainly make sense given his rollout tendencies in the past. At the end of the day, whether it takes four more months or four more years, we're sure fans will get the album eventually... Even if they'll be telling their grandkids about how much they wanted it as young teens themselves.

Playboi Carti Collabs

Also, sample clearance issues have allegedly affected Carti releases before. Maybe those responsible will solve these sooner rather than later, and 2026 could be another big year for the Opium boss.

Elsewhere, this news follows big extracurricular moves for Playboi Carti. His recent collaboration with Fortnite made the game's servers crash, which goes to show the absurd hype and demand his brand attaches to anything it surrounds.

Recent leaks of Playboi Carti collabs have also recently hyped fans up for what's next, including one with none other than Drake. His album ICEMAN is also on the way... Will they reconnect there, on BABY BOI, or at some other point?

We'll just have to wait and see. For now, patience is still the answer.

