Playboi Carti Hosting "BABY BOI 29" Birthday Bash In Brooklyn Amid Album Hype

Playboi Carti has been teasing this album since the release of "MUSIC" in March, so hopefully this party will bring about some updates.

The name of it also centers around the BABY BOI title as it's called "BABY BOI 29." Carti turned 29 today. With that, there's a chance that this could be a mini listening party of sorts for the album. There was already belief that it could drop sometime during his special day, so that's in the cards as well.

Playboi Carti is notorious for building up so much anticipation and then not following through. But given all of the snippets, a potential tracklist leak, and tweets, the belief is real for some fans. Those optimists have to be feeling even better this weekend though because of a new announcement.

Playboi Carti may have fed his starving fans good with MUSIC and its subsequent deluxe, but they are still hungry for more. The superstar has been too as he's been hyping up and teasing BABY BOI at every turn since March. It will presumably be some sort of sister album to its predecessor, but we can't speculate on much else.

