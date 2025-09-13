Playboi Carti Hosting "BABY BOI 29" Birthday Bash In Brooklyn Amid Album Hype

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Playboi Carti has been teasing this album since the release of "MUSIC" in March, so hopefully this party will bring about some updates.

Playboi Carti may have fed his starving fans good with MUSIC and its subsequent deluxe, but they are still hungry for more. The superstar has been too as he's been hyping up and teasing BABY BOI at every turn since March. It will presumably be some sort of sister album to its predecessor, but we can't speculate on much else.

We have received word from the likes of DJ Swamp Izzo and his girlfriend, Giovanna "Gio" Ramos, that it is done and on its way. The former recently spoke with a fan about it in August in fact, reaffirming that is coming amid everyone's valid doubts.

Playboi Carti is notorious for building up so much anticipation and then not following through. But given all of the snippets, a potential tracklist leak, and tweets, the belief is real for some fans. Those optimists have to be feeling even better this weekend though because of a new announcement.

As caught by Kurrco, the Georgia luminary revealed that he's throwing a birthday party for himself later tonight (Sep. 13). Per the flyer below, it's in Brooklyn at 99 Scott Studio, an indoor and outdoor event space. It will start at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m.

Playboi Carti Tour

The name of it also centers around the BABY BOI title as it's called "BABY BOI 29." Carti turned 29 today. With that, there's a chance that this could be a mini listening party of sorts for the album. There was already belief that it could drop sometime during his special day, so that's in the cards as well.

But we will just have to wait until the clock strikes 10.

This announcement surfaces before Carti heads out on tour for MUSIC on October 3. The Antagonist trek will involve all of the Opium signees as well and consists of 28 dates. It will be Playboi's first headlining tour since 2021 and the first involving Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and the crew.

