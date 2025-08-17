DJ Swamp Izzo Once Again Claims Playboi Carti’s “BABY BOI” Is On The Way

Playboi Carti’s ”BABY BOI” does not have an official release date yet, but everyone seems to be adamant that it won’t be much longer.

Playboi Carti made his comeback earlier this year with the album MUSIC. The album, his third overall, marked the first full-length Carti release in nearly five years. In the eyes of many of his fans, it more than lived up to the hype. The project ranked very highly on our own top 25 albums list earlier this year.

Since MUSIC’s release, Carti has been teasing the existence of another album, titled BABY BOI. DJ Swamp Izzo and Carti’s girlfriend Gino have both confirmed the album is finished. The recent chatter is a much more encouraging sign for fans than the years of pump faking before his last LP. After a stop in Philadelphia while on tour with The Weeknd in late July, Carti also took to the club to premiere new music.

Now, in a new video caught by Kurrco, Swamp Izzo can be seen talking to a fan, and once again reiterating that BABY BOI is coming soon.

The video prompted several responses and predictions. Some were skeptical, given Carti’s history of teases without results.

Others pointed to one possibility: the album will release on or around his birthday. Carti was born on September 13, and September 12 falls on a Friday. Friday is, of course, the standard day for new music releases. There is a chance that he could have his album ready by then. Still, fans know better than to believe Carti will follow through on a potential release dates. Especially one that has never explicitly been stated.

Playboi Carti BABY BOI Release Date

Playboi Carti has been an opening act on The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour for much of the recent North American leg, which began in May. He missed the shows in Canada because of unspecified travel issues, but has been a fixture of the rest of the tour. Their run concludes on September 3.

Carti did allude to something coming in September while on that tour, so the birthday weekend speculation could be confirmed very soon. For his fans’ sake, let’s hope it’s not another five-year wait.

