Playboi Carti Premieres New Music After Philadelphia Concert

While fans really want the new album "BABY BOI," Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" is holding them over with more than enough material.

Playboi Carti has had a killer 2025 so far, whether that's long-awaited new music or huge stadium tours alongside his frequent collaborator The Weeknd. After the two's Philadelphia concert on Thursday (July 31), Carti took to the club to turn up with fans, and he had a lot more to share.

In clips caught by various pages on social media – including 2cool2blog and Our Generation Music on Instagram – the Opium boss played some unreleased tracks for the crowd. One of them was an old leak with Lil Uzi Vert, one of many fan-favorite hidden gems from the duo.

Elsewhere, it sounds like the same blend of retrospective and forward-thinking Atlanta trap King Vamp sought to proliferate on MUSIC. It's a bit more straightforward of a sound than something like Whole Lotta Red or even Die Lit upon impact.

We will see whether or not this manifests into a new drop coming soon or if it's just a small treat for fans. Either way, the Carti fandom never misses hype in their diet, as unhealthy as it may be considering his consistency.

Playboi Carti New Album

Nevertheless, the next step is Playboi Carti's upcoming album BABY BOI, which has fans feeling very excited. The title hints towards softer, more ethereal, or more light sonic directions from him, which sounds more akin to his early days. Cuts like "I SEEEEEE YOU BABY BOI" on MUSIC definitely point towards that. But then again, we don't know much about the project other than its title, so we can't speculate too much.

As for these new snippets, the likelihood of them coming out is at about the same level as hell freezing over. After all, we've gone through too many album cycles to assume otherwise. But still, maybe these will be BABY BOI singles or deep cuts after all.

At the end of the day, we can't gather any concrete information from all this other than the notion that the album is on the way. Amid Playboi Carti's superstar year, it would be a cherry on top. But vamps also know to be patient, whether for better or worse.

