Playboi Carti Hilariously Trolls Fan After Being Called Demonic

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 15 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Response Demonic Claims Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Rapper Playboi Carti attends the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
When Playboi Carti's not teasing fans with new music promises, he's fending off wild accusations of being a satanic worshipper.

Playboi Carti still has a few dates left on the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour alongside his "Timeless" collaborator The Weeknd, which has made him run into many fans in the process. But his most notable fan interactions tend to be online, especially with many pages and outlets spreading accusations of his alleged satanism.

For those unaware, allegations of demonic imagery, activity, and worshipping against King Vamp have been common ever since the Whole Lotta Red era. But they refuse to slow down, as Kurrco on Twitter recently caught a curious exchange between Carti and an online page.

The page in question posted a picture of the back of his neck, which had an alleged tattoo which allegedly reads "Satan." The Opium boss actually liked the post and seemingly DM'd the page on Instagram with a simple message: "Boo," and a ghost emoji. It's clear how seriously he's taking these accusations.

We doubt the Atlanta artist will ever truly speak on these claims, if not to just clown them. But a response is still a response, and that's worth a lot in the world of the vamps.

Read More: Lil Yachty Reveals The Status Of His Beef With Lil Uzi Vert And Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti New Album

After all, Playboi Carti and his peers' incessant music teases continue to drive fans wild with not just excitement, but frustration. Many die-hards still feel the agonizing four-year wait between Whole Lotta Red and MUSIC, which had a lot of teases and false promises in the middle.

Now, with a new project called BABY BOI on the horizon, fans wonder whether or not we will experience a similarly grueling test of patience. As much as he and his collaborators insist they're on the way, no one will really believe it until they see it. As such, even random messages and interactions like these fuel may fan theories.

However, all of these accusations of satanism and demonic imagery haven't hurt Playboi Carti's commercial crossover appeal. In fact, one could argue this only makes his celebrity all the more notable, but fans really only care about the music at the end of the day. We'll see if BABY BOI engages in other, less controversial aesthetics.

Read More: Playboi Carti Seemingly Teases Something Coming This September While On Tour

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Playboi Carti Responds Fan Drop New Album BABY BOI Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Cheekily Responds To A Fan Daring Him To Drop His New Album "BABY BOI" 1.6K
Playboi Carti Teases Omerta Release BABY BOI Hype Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Teases "Omerta" Release Amid "BABY BOI" Hype 661
Playboi Carti New Album Travis Scott The Weeknd Tour Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Hypes New Album Up After Bringing Travis Scott Out During The Weeknd Tour 2.0K
Playboi Carti Premieres New Music Philadelphia Concert Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Premieres New Music After Philadelphia Concert 716
Comments 0