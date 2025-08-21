Playboi Carti Hilariously Trolls Fan After Being Called Demonic

Playboi Carti still has a few dates left on the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour alongside his "Timeless" collaborator The Weeknd, which has made him run into many fans in the process. But his most notable fan interactions tend to be online, especially with many pages and outlets spreading accusations of his alleged satanism.

For those unaware, allegations of demonic imagery, activity, and worshipping against King Vamp have been common ever since the Whole Lotta Red era. But they refuse to slow down, as Kurrco on Twitter recently caught a curious exchange between Carti and an online page.

The page in question posted a picture of the back of his neck, which had an alleged tattoo which allegedly reads "Satan." The Opium boss actually liked the post and seemingly DM'd the page on Instagram with a simple message: "Boo," and a ghost emoji. It's clear how seriously he's taking these accusations.

We doubt the Atlanta artist will ever truly speak on these claims, if not to just clown them. But a response is still a response, and that's worth a lot in the world of the vamps.

Playboi Carti New Album

After all, Playboi Carti and his peers' incessant music teases continue to drive fans wild with not just excitement, but frustration. Many die-hards still feel the agonizing four-year wait between Whole Lotta Red and MUSIC, which had a lot of teases and false promises in the middle.

Now, with a new project called BABY BOI on the horizon, fans wonder whether or not we will experience a similarly grueling test of patience. As much as he and his collaborators insist they're on the way, no one will really believe it until they see it. As such, even random messages and interactions like these fuel may fan theories.

However, all of these accusations of satanism and demonic imagery haven't hurt Playboi Carti's commercial crossover appeal. In fact, one could argue this only makes his celebrity all the more notable, but fans really only care about the music at the end of the day. We'll see if BABY BOI engages in other, less controversial aesthetics.