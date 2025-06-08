Playboi Carti is currently supporting The Weeknd on the long-awaited "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, which is on its last leg after the release of the latter's new album Hurry Up Tomorrow. But Carti still has plenty of time to drive fans even more wild with rumors of his follow-up project.

Of course, earlier in 2025, MUSIC already ended the four-year-plus wait since Whole Lotta Red, which is what fans were really starving for. However, the Opium boss can't help himself, and he already used social media to tease his next project, BABY BOI.

In fact, Playboi Carti's rollout is taking advantage of that fan excitement, skepticism, and at this point, delusion. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he pinned a fans' comment on one of his recent Instagram posts, adding more fuel to the speculative fire.

"twin wat happened to the back-to-back album? drop it if it's up den it's up? Wat? U scared?" the comment read. The irony here is that this is pretty much the same message Carti sent to Frank Ocean once via an Instagram DM.

So with that in mind, did the Atlanta rapper just tease something on the way with Frank or is this a cheeky way to say BABY BOI is coming out soon? Either way, fans don't believe it for a second. But at least there's more hope than there was for MUSIC at the peak of its hype.

Playboi Carti New Album

What's more is that various sources have already suggested that Playboi Carti's new album BABY BOI is done. These include the one and only DJ Swamp Izzo and Carti's boo, Giovanna "Gio" Ramos.

Still, we could've said the same thing about Whole Lotta Red or MUSIC before they came out. So take all this with a grain of salt, even if he's excited for his next release.