Playboi Carti Cheekily Responds To A Fan Daring Him To Drop His New Album "BABY BOI"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 928 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Responds Fan Drop New Album BABY BOI Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Playboi Carti is seen outside Louis Vuitton during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Ever since early "Whole Lotta Red" leaks, Playboi Carti mastered the art of teasing fans with new material. But not the art of dropping it.

Playboi Carti is currently supporting The Weeknd on the long-awaited "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, which is on its last leg after the release of the latter's new album Hurry Up Tomorrow. But Carti still has plenty of time to drive fans even more wild with rumors of his follow-up project.

Of course, earlier in 2025, MUSIC already ended the four-year-plus wait since Whole Lotta Red, which is what fans were really starving for. However, the Opium boss can't help himself, and he already used social media to tease his next project, BABY BOI.

In fact, Playboi Carti's rollout is taking advantage of that fan excitement, skepticism, and at this point, delusion. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he pinned a fans' comment on one of his recent Instagram posts, adding more fuel to the speculative fire.

"twin wat happened to the back-to-back album? drop it if it's up den it's up? Wat? U scared?" the comment read. The irony here is that this is pretty much the same message Carti sent to Frank Ocean once via an Instagram DM.

So with that in mind, did the Atlanta rapper just tease something on the way with Frank or is this a cheeky way to say BABY BOI is coming out soon? Either way, fans don't believe it for a second. But at least there's more hope than there was for MUSIC at the peak of its hype.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reacts To Donald Trump Pardoning NBA YoungBoy And Commuting Larry Hoover

Playboi Carti New Album

What's more is that various sources have already suggested that Playboi Carti's new album BABY BOI is done. These include the one and only DJ Swamp Izzo and Carti's boo, Giovanna "Gio" Ramos.

Still, we could've said the same thing about Whole Lotta Red or MUSIC before they came out. So take all this with a grain of salt, even if he's excited for his next release.

Elsewhere, Playboi Carti's unreleased music recently fueled more speculation for other reasons. A snippet of him, Lil Baby, and Young Thug recently surfaced. Since all three artists have album hype right now, fans wonder whether any of them will bring it to life. There's only one way to find out: patience.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Gio Playboi Carti New Album BABY BOI Done Hip Hop News Relationships Gio Claims Playboi Carti's New Album "BABY BOI" Is Already Done 1158
Playboi Carti New Album Travis Scott The Weeknd Tour Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Hypes New Album Up After Bringing Travis Scott Out During The Weeknd Tour 1.5K
Swamp Izzo Playboi Carti BABY BOI Album Done Hip Hop News Music Swamp Izzo Announces Playboi Carti’s “BABY BOI” Album Is Done And Vamps Don’t Believe Him 2.2K
2019 Governors Ball Festival Viral Playboi Carti Wants Frank Ocean To Drop Snippet, Shouts Out Young Dabo On IG 1.7K