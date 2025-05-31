Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Lil Baby are uniting like the Avengers on a new snippet. As caught by NFR Podcast on X, it's supposedly titled "EXTRA." It's about 30 seconds long and features some braggadocious bars from Lil Baby before what appears to be Thugger entering moments before it ends.

If this song actually releases, it definitely has serious hit potential purely based on the artists' names. They also have previous collaborations together, which could lead to their being great chemistry as well. Although, it is worth noting that Lil Baby and Playboi Carti have never worked on a song.

The reactions to the teaser are mixed, but one user in particular posted an interesting thought. Mosthiphop writes, "curious if this is on lil baby or young thug’s album cuz we know damn sure it ain’t carti’s." We can agree with that take as the latter's record features some truly distorted and evil production.

This track has a bit of cleaner sound to it and one that's a little more common in today's trap rap market. But still, Playboi Carti is supposedly working on another project, whereas Young Thug and Lil Baby are confirmed to have new albums dropping.

We believe that the one that has the lowest chance of releasing is Carti who's next offering is BABY BOI. Both his girlfriend, Gio Ramos, and MUSIC collaborator, DJ Swamp Izzo, have claimed that it is done. The former recently said, "BABY BOI is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done, it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess."

But with it being Carti, it's hard to trust this information.

Then, there's the next likeliest, Lil Baby. After dropping WHAM at the start of 2025, he's been teasing a more serious album called DOMINIQUE. Titled after his government name, it was expected to drop sometime in February thanks to the strong sales of its predecessor.

However, in early March, he said this: "The album drop in eight weeks, I had to push it back." It's been two months and its nowhere to be found. He does have a tour coming up, so maybe we will get more updates then.

Lastly, there's Young Thug. We think this song could belong to him the most because UY SCUTI, his comeback album, has serious potential to drop in June. He's already unleashed physical copies and merch pre-orders for it and we also have a lead single in "Money On Money" with Future.