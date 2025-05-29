Young Thug Teases “UY Scuti” With New Taurus-Produced Snippet

BY Caroline Fisher 455 Views
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: Young Thug performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Fans are looking forward to Young Thug's upcoming album "UY Scuti," which does not yet have an official release date.

It's already been a big year for Young Thug fans, and fortunately, they have even more to look forward to. Last October, the rapper was released from prison after roughly two years behind bars. He was on trial for charges related to drugs, guns, gangs, and more and eventually accepted a plea deal. As a result, he was sentenced to time served and 15 years probation.

Young Thug got right back to work following his release, confirming in April that a new album called UY Scuti was on the way. An official release date for the project has not yet been announced, but fans suspect it'll drop sometime this summer.

So far, supporters have gotten a few previews of what's to come in the form of short snippets circulating online. Young Thug dropped off another one last night, leaving supporters even more eager to hear the full project. The snippet features bars about Taurus eating McDonald's, and fittingly, the clip shows the producer eating fries from the fast food chain as he vibes to the song.

Unsurprisingly, and much like the other previews listeners have gotten so far, the snippet has earned mixed reactions. While some can't wait to hear more, others are unimpressed. "He left his talent in that cell smh," one critic writes in the NFR Podcast comments section. "Way better than the last few snippets," someone else claims.

Earlier this week, rumors that UY Scuti wasn't the only project he had on the way began making their rounds online. This is thanks to A$AP Illz, who suggested that Young Thug was working on a joint album with ASAP Rocky during a stream with Digital Nas.

Social media users had mixed reactions to this concept too, but it wasn't long before Rocky set the record straight. In a simple message posted on X, he confirmed that no such album exists and teased UY Scuti. "FALSE MY BROTHER, UY SCUTI OTW," he declared.

