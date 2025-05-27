A$AP Rocky & Young Thug May Have A Collab Album On The Way

Both A$AP Rocky and Young Thug already have upcoming solo albums on the way in "Don't Be Dumb" and "UY Scuti."

A$AP Rocky and Young Thug may have a collaborative album in the works, according to A$AP Illz. Illz discussed the idea while livestreaming with Digital Nas, who was elated by the idea in a viral clip from the talk. He didn't provide any further details but fans are already excited to hear the rappers work together.

When XXL posted the clip on Instagram, one user in the comments section wrote: "Drop the f*cking album Rocky quit playin." Plenty of other users left behind fire emojis. Not all of the reactions were so positive, however. Other fans doubted the validity of the news. "Bro how many times we hear this from ppl. Them people ain’t dropping no collab album," one fan wrote. Another added: "Rocky won't even drop his own."

Both A$AP Rocky and Young Thug are gearing up to drop their own solo albums at the moment. Thug is planning to release his project, UY Scuti, in June. It will be his first since getting out of prison following the YSL RICO trial, last year. He's already confirmed collaborations with Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ken Carson, and Mariah the Scientist for the tracklist. He derived the title from the red supergiant star of the same name.

A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb"

Rocky initially planned to release his project, Don't Be Dumb, back in August of last year but indefinitely delayed it at the last minute. After Rocky was found not guilty in his assault trial, earlier this year, he confirmed that he was shifting his focus back to new music.

Rocky discussed what fans can expect from the project during an interview with Variety, earlier this month. "This f*cking album, it represents who I am right now. It’s just I hope that it’s digestible," he remarked at the time. He's already released multiple singles including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," and "Ruby Rosary."

