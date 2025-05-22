ASAP Rocky Seizes His Cannes Standing Ovation With Preview Of "Don't Be Dumb"

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have created multiple viral moments in 2025 from the reveal of their third child to being found "not guilty."

ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb is one of 2025 most anticipated hip-hop albums. 

The rap star and Ray Bans’ creative director seized his round of applause at Cannes Film Festival for the Spike Lee film, Highs 2 Lows, with a snippet of a track from the Don’t Be Dumb album. 

On the red carpet, Rocky played a snippet of a new track off his new album as he walked with Rihanna. A DJ later played an unreleased track from the rapper's upcoming mixtape at an after-party. At Cannes, Rocky had his biggest film role yet.

ASAP Rocky has a lot to celebrate right now. The lead-up to his next album includes the announcement of a third child with Rihanna, chairman at the latest Met Gala, and named creative directors at various luxury brands. 

The accomplishments follow the rap star beating a high-profile assault case earlier this year. Rocky would run straight into Riri’s arms following the “Not Guilty” verdict announcement by the jury.

ASAP Rocky Don’t Be Dumb

Don’t Be Dumb signals a bold evolution in the Harlem rapper’s career. Set for a summer 2025 release, the album marks his first full-length project in six years, following 2018’s Testing. This long-awaited return positions Rocky to push past the boundaries of his past work and embrace a more introspective, sonically daring approach.

The production lineup is stacked with heavyweight talent—Pharrell Williams, Madlib, Metro Boomin, The Alchemist, and Tyler, the Creator—promising a wide-ranging sound that blends gritty textures with experimental polish. Rocky has stressed that none of the previously leaked tracks will appear on the album, emphasizing his focus on originality and creative growth.

Rocky built anticipation for the album during its hiatus with viral performances at big festivals such as Rolling Loud. He appears determined to rewrite his artistic narrative. “Hijack” and “Tailor Swift” are previously released album cuts before the delays.

Don’t Be Dumb aims to balance self-reflection with bold experimentation, giving longtime fans a deeper glimpse into the man behind the flash. With his most personal material yet, Rocky seems ready to shift from cultural icon to confessional storyteller—one track at a time.

