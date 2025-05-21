Rihanna showed off her baby bump while attending the Cannes Film Festival this week in support of her partner ASAP Rocky's new film, Highest 2 Lowest. TMZ has published pictures of the two posing for a photo shoot after dinner in the French city. They stood in front of a mural dedicated to the Quentin Tarantino film, Pulp Fiction.

Their appearance at the event comes after Rihanna revealed her pregnancy while walking the red carpet at the Met Gala, earlier this month. It marks their third child together. While speaking with the Associated Press at the event, Rocky discussed their decision to reveal the pregnancy. "It feels amazing, you know?" he said. "We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy."

Rocky also showed love to their fans for supporting them over the years. "That’s amazing," he said. "Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless, because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people, but we’ve been seeing love for the most part. We’re real receptive to that. We appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love."

ASAP Rocky In "Highest 2 Lowest"

As for the Spike Lee-directed film, Highest 2 Lowest, Rocky joins a star-studded cast for the project. Denzel Washington will be starring in the leading role with Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and even Ice Spice, among others, rounding out the cast. It serves as a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film, High and Low. The movie is hitting theaters on August 22, 2025, before making its way to Apple TV+ on September 5, 2025.