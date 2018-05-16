cannes
- RelationshipsJAY-Z & Beyonce Dine On French Riviera Amid "Renaissance" TourJAY-Z and Beyonce stopped at a beachside restaurant in Cannes while traveling on the "Renaissance" tour.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearLori Harvey & Teyana Taylor Looked Stunning At Cannes Film FestivalThe two were among many celebrities at the event's amfAR gala in southern France.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Weeknd Spotted With "UTOPIA" BriefcaseThe Weeknd is teasing Travis Scott's new album.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureParis Hilton Claims Harvey Weinstein Pursued Her At Cannes When She Was 19The socialite recounted how the disgraced film executive approached her in the bathroom at Cannes Film Festival with ambitions of making her a star.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesSpike Lee Accidently Reveals Top Winner At Cannes Film Festival As Ceremony StartsSpike Lee accidentally revealed the winner of the top prize at Cannes Film Festival right at the start of the award ceremony.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Shows Off Her Supermodel Body In Bikini Post-Ben Simmons SplitKendall Jenner is reportedly "thriving" after breaking up with her basketball boyfriend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSelena Gomez Jokingly Announces Marriage To Bill MurrayBill and Selena are the new BFFs.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyonce & Jay Z Vacation In Cannes Between Tour DatesBey and Jay catch some rays on their day off. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Credits Jay-Z For Being Thankful For Black WomenIssa Rae shares her thoughts on how the media portrays Black people.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body During Cannes Trip With Travis ScottKylie Jenner continues to flaunt her goods after giving birth.By Alex Zidel
- SocietySpike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" Wins Grand Prix Award At CannesSpike Lee's latest film makes its mark at Cannes.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Whitney" Trailer Premieres Ahead Of Its Cannes Film Festival DebutThe film sheds new light on the famous crooner's life. By David Saric